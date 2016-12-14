Artist Gary signs in to sci-fi event

Sci-Fi Scarborough welcomes back Gary Erskine, an artist who has been illustrating for over 20 years for DC and Marvel comics, Darkhorse, Madefire and IDW.

He has also worked on licensed properties such as Doctor Who, Star Trek, Terminator, Judge Dredd, Dan Dare & Captain America.

Gary has also contributed character designs for television commercials and games development, and worked on storyboarding and concept work for SONY and EA Games.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson “Gary is a class act and we are honoured to have him join us next April, We all have his prints on our walls at home, he really is superb.”

Sci-Fi Scarborough is back for the fourth year in the Spa Complex over the weekend of Saturday April 8 Sunday April 9 with a mix of guests, authors, movie and TV props, console, retro and table top gaming, comic book artists, indie films, live music, collectible traders and Saturday night party.

Other confirmed guests are Sylvester McCoy, Sophie Aldred, Gareth David-Lloyd, Garrick Hagon and Tim Rose.