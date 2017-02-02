Award-winning crime writer Ann Cleeves books her place at Scarborough Library

Books by the Beach 2017 festival is about to begin .... with a festival lead-in event welcoming Ann Cleeves to Scarborough Library on Friday February 10 at 6pm.

Ann is the bestselling writer of two top TV crime series; Shetland –starring Douglas Henshall – and Vera – starring Brenda Blethyn.

Shetland won best TV drama and Douglas Henshall won best TV actor.

On February 10 Ann will be talking about her new Shetland novel entitled Cold Earth and also the success of her books on screen.

Cold Earth is Ann’s 30th book in 30 years.The story opens as Jimmy Perez attends the burial of his old friend Magnus Tait: but torrential rain triggers a landslide that reveals a totally unexpected body - that of a dark-haired woman wearing a red silk dress. Her identity is a mystery Jimmy becomes obsessed with solving ...

Tickets are £7 for this event and are available now at the Stephen Joseph Theatre. Ann will also be signing copies of her books after the event.

Last week The Crime Writers’ Association (CWA) announced that the CWA Diamond Dagger, the highest honour in British crime writing, will this year be awarded to Ann.

The Dagger award recognises authors whose crime writing careers have been marked by sustained excellence, and who have made a significant contribution to the genre.

Heather French, festival co-director said, “As well as publishing 30 books, Ann has always been a passionate advocate for libraries.

“She is particularly popular with her fellow crime writers and enjoys meeting and spending time with her readers. We’re delighted that Ann has taken time out of her incredibly busy diary to come and speak at our festival lead in event.”

The main festival programme runs from Wednesday April 26 to Monday May 1 and full details will be announced very shortly in the Scarborough News.

“My co-diector Peter Guttridge and I are very excited by the variety of fact and fiction, differing formats of events and widening of venues plus further partnerships in the community,” said Heather.

“I’m particularly thrilled that we’re working with the Stephen Joseph Theatre this year. It seems perfect pairing – books and theatre.”

Already announced for the festival are best-seller Joanna Trollope, former Labour MP Alan Johnson and actress Dame Harriet Walter.