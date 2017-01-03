Call for new plays and sketches

Spotlight Theatre saw an evening co-hosted by 9 Degrees East Theatre Company and Spotlight Theatre of seven one act plays and sketches last year.

These were selected from 40-plus received from local playwrights, following on from 9 Degrees East Theatre Company putting out a call for new plays.

The referred playlets were performed – in the form of a rehearsed reading, with costumes and full set and lighting – to a full house.

“Everyone said how enjoyable and refreshing it was to hear a variety of newly-written theatrical pieces, and how interesting to meet the authors themselves,” said Pamela Dalley, of 9 Degrees East.

9 Degrees East Theatre Company has merged with the inhouse Spotlight Theatre Drama section, for all non-touring productions staged at the theatre in West Street, Bridlington.

“It has been decided to repeat last year’s success,” said Pamela.

Email entries – all genres – to Pamela Dalley on pam.dalley@btconnect.com for consideration, or contact her on 07971183447 for hard copy address details. piece must be a couple of minutes to Entries must be a couple of minutes to 40 minutes long with no more than six characters.

Previous entrants need not re-send their plays. They are on file and will be considered again. “There will be no prizes. But we do promise to perform the preferred entries, and any playlets not performed at the next rehearsed reading evening will most certainly be considered at a future time,” she said.

Closing date March 31.