Dance stars to keep us all moving at the YMCA

Members of Scarborough Dance Centre will be singing and dancing their way through their new show at Scarborough YMCA this weekend.

More than 50 dancers – aged from five upwards – will take to the stage to present Keep on Moving at the St Thomas Street theatre.

“It will be a colourful, fast-movingm bright production with something for everyone,” said dance school principal Sally Beard.

There will be dance routines from songs from musicals including Joseph and his Amazing Techicolor Dreamcoat, Hairspray and Miss Saigon.

The dancers will also be stepping out to chart-hits including a number by Little Mix.

Keep on Moving is on at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough, on Saturday February 4 at 7.30pm and Sunday February 5 at 2pm.

Tickets are on sale from the box office on 01723 506750.