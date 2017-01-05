Jack Dee-lighted at visit to the Spa

As the panellists of I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue prepare for their stage show at Scarborough Spa on Sunday, host Jack Dee gives us 60 seconds about the show, the players and the Scarborough audience ...

You’ve proved yourself as a brilliant host since taking over from Humphrey Lyttelton on I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. When did you first hear the show and what did you like about it?

I’d always been aware of it but started paying much more attention to it about 20 years ago. For me the show became a constant reminder that great comedy is a kind of structured silliness and a complete lack of self-importance.

What are your favourite rounds?

I prefer the longer rounds as I can concentrate on my Sudoku.

Are there any rounds you’d want to join in?

Mainly the one after the show in the bar.

Will Samantha be on tour with the show?

Samantha very much plans to be with us. In fact she’s travelling up to Scarborough a day early to try some of your seafood restaurants as she’s particularly partial to shellfish. She says she can’t wait to enjoy some local winkles in cider.

Was Samantha upset by the recent controversy or did she take it lying down?

She made her position clear and helped us all to rise above it.

Will you be kind to Colin Sell at the piano?

Yes. So long as he doesn’t try to play it.

Who is your second favourite of the regular players?

As host it would be improper to declare any likes or dislikes. People can sometimes mistake this for a complete lack of interest in the games or those playing them.

How do you think radio comedy has changed over the 40 years that Clue has been running?

I like to think that it’s more sunny and optimistic and that that’s mainly down to me.

Have you played The Spa before, and what do you think of our local audiences?

What is it about the word Spa that makes everyone feel so good? I guess it suggests value, comfort and a happy ending. The local audiences are terrific and so generous. Last time they actually threw coins. Probably their way of saying we should have charged more.

Jack Dee will be joined by Barry Cryer, Tony Hawks, Tim Brooke-Taylor, Jeremy Hardy. Tickets are on sale now priced at £26.

The show played to a packed out Futurist in 2010.

Sorry I Haven’t a Clue is at Scarborough Spa on Sunday January 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa Box Office (01723 821888).