Julie Hatton show at Scarborough YMCA opens next weekend

In the jungle, the mighty jungle, a hilarious new pantomime is born.

Scarborough-based Hatton School of Performing Arts has taken a classic story and turned it into a new pantomime with a Hatton’s twist.

Based on themes from Disney’s Lion King, follow dancing little lion Zumba on his journey from care-free cub to conquering king, meeting familiar friends and some unexpected guests along the way.

The cast will feature some of the town’s favourite performers including Stuart Metcalfe, renowned in the area for his comedy characters and fantastic voice, and Mike Seals-Law who is well-known and loved as a singer with Blues Brothers and Stereojacks.

Joining them in lead roles will be live wire Kia Skilbeck, funky mover Sam Rivers and the soulful voice of Chelsey Stubbs. Supported by a great cast and the Hatton’s show work dancers and singers this dynamic team will deliver a fun filled performance packed with energy and comedy.

“The Lion Sleeps Tonight promises to provide great entertainment for all the family, with all your favourite characters from the well loved original story,” said school prinicipal Julie Hatton.

“The show will feature all the songs you love but with a herd of surprises to keep you hooked. So bring your pride along to this hilarious show, guaranteed to banish the January blues and have you singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing all the way home.”

The Lion Sleeps Tonight pantomime is at the YMCA Theatre on Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28 at 7.30pm, Sunday January 29 at 2pm. Adults £8; concessions £7.50.

Tickets are on sale now at the YMCA box office on 01723 506750 and on line: tiny.cc/ymcatheatre