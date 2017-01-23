Liam’s play gets premiere

A new comedy by a young local writer drawing on his own experiences of the ‘invisible disability’ of mental health issues premieres at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

Liam Watt Pattison’s Little Blue Fires can be seen in the venue’s McCarthy auditorium on Friday February 24 and Saturday February 25 at 7.45pm.

Max is struggling with life, and has no idea why.

Liam said: “For a long time I’ve wanted to write a play based on how young people react to being thrust into the world of mental health, in part based on my own experiences, and the difficulty of understanding an ‘invisible disability’ as they can be referred to. I wanted to focus on the theme of anxiety, as while as a society we’ve come to be more understanding of things like depression, dealing with anxiety is still relatively unknown in most circles.”

Liam first began his relationship with the Stephen Joseph at the age of seven, joining the youth theatre group Rounders and appearing in several of their productions. Eventually his interests shifted towards the backstage creation of theatre, leading to the development of professional skills in key areas such as writing, projection and sound design. Since then he has worked on several shows in a variety of roles.

Directed by the theatre’s associate director Cheryl Govan and performed by the Rounders 15+ group, Little Blue Fires is recommended for 14-years-olds and upwards.

Tickets on 01723 370541 or via www.sjt.uk.com