Worklight Theatre’s multi-award-winning show Labels comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

A funny, moving and honest story about mixed heritage and immigration, written and performed by Joe Sellman-Leava, Labels charts a childhood in 90s Devon, shifting political landscapes and global refugee crises.

Labels was inspired by a racism and equality workshop led by Oscar-winning writer, actor and activist Emma Thompson at Exeter University, 2009.

The rise of far right parties both in Britain and across Europe compelled Joe to re-develop Labels for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2015.

It premiered in the wake of an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Europe, and debates around migration and refugees. Since then, Labels has been touring the UK and internationally.

Using comedy, storytelling and spoken word, Labels offers a human story from multicultural Britain, and is touring internationally after an award-winning Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Australian tour and London transfer.

Expect paper planes, racist romances and lots of sticky labels!

Labels can be seen in the theatre’s McCarthy auditorium at 7.45pm on Thursday February 16. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 or online at www.sjt.uk.com

