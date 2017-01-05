Review: Annie Get Your Gun, Sheffield Crucible

Most prestige venues now opt for Christmas shows that, while they may be ‘family entertainment’, avoid Santas, sleighs or slapstick.

This year’s Crucible Theatre offering transports us instead to the Wild West and the adventures of Annie Oakley.

Ben Lewis, as Frank Butler, opens the show by strolling through the auditorium, acappella, singing There’ No business Like Show Business, gradually drawing in the band and the ensemble.

The temptation to slip into a pastiche of Ethel Merman’s unique coloratura with this song must be considerable, but Lewis possesses a dynamic baritone that sets the scene, asserting the masculine world of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show.

Enter the splendid Anna-Jane Casey as Annie.

Not conventionally attractive, Casey rivets our attention when she is on stage. There may be swirls of more talented dancers around her, but it is her you watch and the voice is second to none.

The second couple, of Winnie (Lauren Hall) and Tommy (Cleve September), hit the right note of gauche naivety, but we know their separation, by domineering older sister Dolly (a splendidly brassy Maggie Service), is only temporary.

Other support roles, particularly Nicolas Colicos as an uncanny look-alike Buffalo Bill and Karl Seth, as Sitting Bull, offer contrasting colours and demonstrate that it is possible to assemble a cast that sings well throughout.

Lurking beneath the stage, the 12-piece band, under the direction of Paul Herbert, provide fine support for the varying moods of the show never missing a gun shot cue.

Alistair David’s choreography stretches the ensemble demanding‘yee-haw’ hoedown to Viennese Waltz and even a touch of ballet.

Similarly, Laura Hopkins’ design opens with a Monument Valley backdrop that morphs into a New York skyline having featured as a Pullman car in between.

Director Paul Foster captures the energy and colour of Irving Berlin’s remarkable score, that includes numbers like No business Like Show Business, Doin’ What Comes Nat’rally, Anything You Can Do, giving us a great show.

Annie Get Your Gun is at Sheffield Crucible until January 21.