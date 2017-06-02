REVIEW: In at the Deep End, Scarborough Lifeboat Station

Mikron theatre company is renowned for performing in non-traditional spaces such as allotments and chip shops, and it pushed the boat out with its latest production In at the Deep End (focusing on the Royal Lifeboat Institution) by performing in Scarborough’s Lifeboat Station, in front of the Scarborough Lifeboat.

Before the play started we were warned that there might be a real life ‘shout’ during the performance; fortunately the only ‘shout’ that evening was on the stage, but it brought it home to you that the RNLI lifeboats around the UK and Ireland are on call 24 hours a day, ready to respond to any emergency at sea.

In true Mikron style we learned about the history of the RNLI through a mixture of music and narrative, and lots of props used with great gusto and enthusiasm by the cast of four, taking on a variety of roles, James McLean, Rose McPhilemy, Craig Anderson and Claire-Marie Seddon. This talented team made playing instruments while acting look effortless; the play ebbed and flowed just like the waves we could see behind them. A particular highlight was the Rescue – an inspired piece of theatre enhanced by the clever use of instruments, including a cajon drum.

Comedy and pathos was intertwined so you cared about the outcome of the troubled father-son relationship between Darren (James Mclean) and Billy (Craig Anderson), as well as learning a great deal about Lifeboats and Life Jackets.

Written by Laurence Peacock, directed by Stefan Escreet, designed by Kate Morton, and with Composer and musical director Rebekah Hughes on board again – it was plain sailing for this production.