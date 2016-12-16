REVIEW: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bridlington Spa

Shining, shimmering, splendid, glittering, glowing, great – that’s the production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Bridlington Spa.

It is superbly dressed, decorated and delivered from the detail on the dame’s extravagant hats – note Shaun the Sheep and Aleksandr Orlov the meerkat – to the red sheen on the poisoned apple.

Snow White is hated by her wicked stepmother who poisons her. She is brought back to life by a kiss from a prince. In between she is adopted by seven dwarfs.

But it is not about plot – it’s about the fun, the hiss, the boo, the cheers, the music, the silliness, the sing-along – the panto has ‘em all.

Ann Widdecombe – a last minute replacement for Lorraine Chase as the Wicked Queen – is a revelation.

There is no doubt – after antics on Strictly – that the former MP is a game girl but she is much more than a famous name at the top of the bill. She works her tiara off.

Step forward my favourite – Joe Standerline as Dame Dolly Dumpling – clearly a fella in a frock and his performance is steeped in music hall tradition.

There are a times when he and Simon Grant – back again this time as Muddles – are a bit naughty for a young audience but it goes straight over their heads and hits the adults in the funny bone.

Grant is a favourite with Brid audiences, he connects with the children with his cheekiness and charms their parents.

Amy Reader as Snow White and Asa Elliott as Prince Benedict are a perfect, tuneful couple. Alexander Lee as ‘Orrible Herman is a great baddie.

Children from the Collette Tyler School of Dance are more than decoration. They sing, dance, play villagers and dwarfs.

No gimmicks, no gadgets – just a traditional family panto with everyone simply having a wonderful Christmas time.

It runs at Bridlington Spa until Monday January 2.

Times: Dec 17 and 18 at 1pm and 5pm; Dec 19 at 1.45pm; Dec 20 and 21 at 1.45pm and 6pm; Dec 22 at 2pm and 6pm; Dec 23 at 2pm and 7pm; Dec 24 at 1pm and 5pm; Boxing Day at 2pm and 6pm; Dec 27 and 28 at 1pm and 5pm; Dec 29 at Dec 30 at 2pm and 6pm; Dec 31 and Jan 1 at 2pm

Tickets: 01262 678258.