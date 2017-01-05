Scarborough youngsters perform Into the Woods at YMCA Theatre students

Students from the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Scarborough will be performing their production of Into The Woods Junior at the YMCA Theatre on Sunday January 15.

Into The Woods Junior tells the story of much-loved fairy tale characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch, and many more, as they meet and interact on their journeys.

Written by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, the musical has enjoyed great stage success across the world as well as the popular film of the same name. It starred Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp.

The students from the Academy, who are all aged between six and 18, have been working on the production since the summer.

“The young performers who are involved in the production have been working really hard,” said academy principal James Aconley.

“It really is a challenging show, but the students have loved the rehearsal process and now can’t wait to perform the show to families, friends and members of the public”.

Into The Woods Junior is Pauline Quirke Academy Scarborough’s first major public performance.

“We have an exciting year ahead with masterclasses, exams and performance opportunities throughout the year,” said James.

“We’ve even been invited to perform at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End in October,” he said.

“We can’t wait to start the year off with our production of Into The Woods at the YMCA Theatre”.

Into The Woods Junior will be performed at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, in Scarborough on Sunday January 15 with performances at 2pm and 7.30pm.

To book tickets, please visit www.ymcascarborough.uk or call the box office on 01723 506750.