Scriptwriting sessions start at library

Want to write a script? Not sure where to begin?

Script Hut is a scriptwriting class delivered by Beach Hut Theatre Company’s resident award-winning dramaturge, writer and director Alison Watt. People can write their own theatre play or screenplay with the possibility of a script in hand, rehearsed-read performance at the end of it.

Alison, artistic director of Scarborough-based Beach Hut Theatre Company, is a winner of the 2016 Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Olwen Wymark Theatre Encouragement Awards and has vast experience as a writer, having written for EastEnders, Soho Theatre, Hull Truck and the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Alison said: “These scriptwriting sessions explore story, character, setting, structure and style, with the aim of creating performable scripts each term. Ideas will be discussed with others in the class, with constructive and supportive feedback on your own work. Explore ideas close to your heart.”

Script Hut sessions on Mondays with a maximum of seven in each group. The afternoon session runs from 2pm. until 5pm. and the evening session runs from 6.30p.m. until 9.30p.m. Sessions in the Meeting Room at Scarborough Library starting January 9, then on January 23, February 6 and 27, March 13 and April 3. Admission is £55 per term.

To book a place email info@beachhuttheatre.co.uk