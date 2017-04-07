Shane leads panto cast at York Barbican

Shane Lynch from the multi-million selling band Boyzone will team up with stars from EastEnders, Corrie, and popfor the family pantomime Robin Hood And The Babes In The Wood at the York Barbican from December 21 to 31.

Boyzone had hits with No Matter What, Love Me for a Reason, Words, Every Day I Love Your More.

He will be joined by an array of celebrity pop talent including Ben Adams from BRIT Award winning band A1, in the title role. EastEnders’ Fatboy Ricky Norwood; and star of Coronation Street, Brookside and the Royal, Michael Starke joins the cast as comic and dame.

A fabulous live band, and stunning sets and costumes will all feature in this spectacular production.

Tickets are priced from £14 are on sale now on 0844 854 2757.