Spa hall turned into wrestling arena

Epic battles and action-packed bouts will have visitors at the edge of their seats, when EPW Wrestling returns to Scarborough Spa on Friday February 3.

The Grand Hall will be transformed into a wrestling arena with a 15ft cage taking centre stage.

There will be some epic battles from the likes of high flying Finnish Luchador El Excentrico and British Wrestling hero Johnny Moss.

The team will be joined by female wrestlers Little Miss Roxy, Xia Brookside and The Voodoo Queen. There will also be appearances from Tokyo Joe, Davey Blaine, Killjoy and many more.

With five action-packed battles, this family friendly evening will have everyone on their feet and shouting for more.

Tickets are on sale now from www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or via the Scarborough Spa box office: 01723 821888.