Strictly stars bring Fred Astaire tribute to Scarborough Spa

On the eve of the UK tour for Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara’s new theatre show Remembering Fred, the pair have confirmed abigger UK tour for next year.

The new tour will stop at Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall on Thursday April 12 2018, with tickets due to go on sale Friday April 7 at 9am.

Remembering Fred is an evening of song and dance celebrating the legacy of Hollywood icon Fred Astaire.

Backed by a full supporting cast of dancers, live band and singers, the 2018 Remembering Fred tour will feature new songs, new dances and a new look.

Aljaz and Janette commented: “We are so thrilled that there is a demand for another tour. We have loved working hard preparing for this year, so to be able to go it again for 2018 is incredible.”

Tickets will be available on (01723) 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk