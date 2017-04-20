Take That’s The Band on tour and heading to Yorkshire

Tickets for Tim Firth’s new musical The Band, presented by David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers with the music of Take That, have gone on sale.

It is coming to the region next year – at Hull New Theatre from Tuesday March 6 to Saturday March 17 and at Leeds Grand Theatre from Tuesday March 20 to Sunday March 31.

The show is touring after a rapturous reception to a rehearsed reading of the new musical in front of an audience of invited guests, including fans, friends and family.

Take That said: “We are incredibly proud and excited that our first production as theatre producers is The Band, a musical that we think will touch the hearts of not just our fans, but everyone.”

The Band is a new musical about what it’s like to grow up with a boyband. For five 16-year-old friends in 1992, ‘the band’ is everything.

Twenty-five years on, we are reunited with the group of friends, now 40-something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

The Band will be played by AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Yazdan Qafouri Isfahani, Curtis T Johns and Sario Watanabe-Soloman, who, as Five to Five, won the BBC’s Let It Shine.

The Band will be directed by Kim Gavin and Jack Ryder.

Hull Bew Theatre box office is on: 01482 300300 or via the website.

Leeds Grand Theatre is on 0844 848 2700 0r via the website.

The tour starts at Opera House Manchester on Friday September 8 and runs until Saturday September 30.