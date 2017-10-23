The truth will out in poetic and frank family drama

A story of family and relationships is coming to York Theatre Royal next week.

Things I Know To Be True, which runs from October 31 to November 4, tells the story of a family and marriage through the eyes of four grown siblings struggling to define themselves beyond their parents’ love and expectations.

Parents Bob and Fran have worked their fingers to the bone and with their four children grown and ready to fly the nest it might be time to relax and enjoy the roses.

But the changing seasons bring some shattering home truths in a complex and intense study of the mechanics of a family that is both poetic and brutally frank.

Featuring Frantic Assembly’s celebrated physicality, the production is written by Andrew Bovell and co-directed by Frantic Assembly’s Tony and Olivier Award nominated artistic director Scott Graham and State Theatre Company’s artistic director Geordie Brookman.

Original UK cast members Matthew Barker and Kirsty Oswald return to reprise their roles as Mark and Rosie respectively from the 2016 UK tour of Things I Know To Be True.

Joining them in the company are Cate Hamer as Fran, Seline Hizli as Pip, John McArdle as Bob and Arthur Wilson as Ben. Daily at 7.30pm and Thursday at 2pm and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01904 623568