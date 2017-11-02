Theatre: Jack and the Beanstalk

Spa Theatre, Scarborough Spa, December 9 to January 1

Tickets are now on sale for a giant of a pantomime.

Get ready for a show that’s full of beans and packed with Fee, Fi, Fo, Fun as Tony Peers brings the family favourite Jack and the Beanstalk this festive period.

Join Jack on the adventure of a lifetime as he outwits the giant and makes his fortune with a little help from his friends.

Add into the mix hilarious jokes, lots of sparkle and bucket loads of music and dancing - fabulous festive fun is to be had by all.

Tickets: 01723 821888