Four ‘streamed’ productions added to Stephen Joseph Theatre programme

Four new productions from the NT Live have been added to the summer programme at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre.

The venue will be showing a delayed streaming of Tom Stoppard’s classic Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead from the Old Vic, starring Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire.

Obsession, starring Jude Law, will be broadcast live from the Barbican Theatre. An adaptation of Visconti’s 1943 film, which was based on James M Cain’s novel The Postman Always Rings Twice, it’s directed by Ivo van Hove. That’s followed by a show which continues this year’s NT Live theme of strong female roles with Salomé, a radical new take on the Bible story from acclaimed director Yaёl Farber, live from the stage of the National Theatre.

Billie Piper reprises her smash-hit role in Yerma at the Young Vic. Piper plays Her, a woman driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child.

Both Salomé and Yerma are rated 15 due to content.

Dates and times for the four streamings are:

NT Live (delayed): Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead

Thursday May at 47pm

NT Live: Obsession

Thursday May 11 at 7pm

NT Live: Salomé

Thursday June 22 at 7pm

NT Live: Yerma

Thursday August 31 at 7pm

All tickets for streamings in the McCarthy cinema are £17 – to book, please call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com