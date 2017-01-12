New line-up streamed in to Stephen Joseph from the West End

Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre ihas announced new streamings of great plays, operas and ballets from London’s National Theatre and Royal Opera House for the late winter and early spring.

Classic plays Amadeus, Hedda Gabler, Saint Joan and Twelfth Night, operas Il Trovatore, Madama Butterfly and ballets Woolf Works and the Sleeping Beauty join the line-up.

The streamings are:

Il trovatore (ROH Live – delayed): Monday February 6, 7.15pm

Sung in Italian with English subtitles

Woolf Works (ROH Live): Wednesday February 8, 7.15pm

The first revival of Wayne McGregor’s ballet triptych to music by Max Richter, inspired by the works of Virginia Woolf and starring Alessandra Ferri and Mara Galeazzi.

Amadeus (NT Live – delayed) Wednesday February 15, 7pm

Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

The Sleeping Beauty (ROH Live): Tuesday February 28, 7.00pm

Celebrate 70 years of The Royal Ballet’s landmark production of Petipa’s classic ballet,

Hedda Gabler (NT Live): Thursday March 9, 7pm

A modern production of Ibsen’s masterpiece. Ruth Wilson plays the title role.

Saint Joan (NT Live – delayed): Thursday March 16, 6:30pm

Gemma Arterton stars in this production of Bernard Shaw’s classic play.

Twelfth Night (NT Live): Thursday April 6, 7pm

Simon Godwin directs this joyous new production with Tamsin Greig as a transformed Malvolia and an ensemble cast that also includes Daniel Rigby.

Tickets for streamings are are £17.

To book, call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit www.sjt.uk.com