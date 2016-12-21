Scorsese and Bowie at centre of programme

A stylish line-up of movies including a film focusing on the fashion flair of the late David Bowie and the latest blockbuster from Martin Scorsese will kick off this year’s programme of films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Oliver Stone’s Snowden stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the US intelligence analyst Edward Snowden who blew the whistle on America’s spying and data mining.

Screened on the first anniversary of the sad passing of the star, David Bowie Is is a documentary tour of the groundbreaking V&A exhibition, filmed in 2013 and takes cinema audiences on a fascinating journey through the V&A’s fastest-selling exhibition, featuring a remarkable collection of artefacts from the David Bowie archive with expert insights from the exhibition curators and special guests.

Set in 1948 and based on a true story, A United Kingdom stars David Oyelowo as Seretse Khama, the Prince of Bechuanaland (now Botswana), who falls in love with London office worker Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike). But their interracial relationship isn’t approved of by their families, or by the British and South African governments.

The Night of the Hunter is screened in partnership with the WEA, and stars Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters and Lillian Gish in a film noir directed by Scarborough-born Charles Laughton.

The epic Silence is the latest movie from Martin Scorsese. Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver star as a pair of 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel to Japan in search of their mentor Father Cristóvão (Liam Neeson).

Films dates and times are:

Snowden: Friday January 6 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday January 7 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Monday 9 January at 7.45pm; Thursday January 12 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

David Bowie Is: Tuesday January 10 at 7.45pm.

RSC Live: The Tempest: Wednesday January 11 at 7pm.

A United Kingdom: Friday January 13 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday January 14 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm; Sunday January 15 at 4pm.

The Night of the Hunter: Sunday January 15 at 1pm.

Silence: Monday January 23, Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 at 7.45pm; Thursday January 26 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

Collateral Beauty: Friday January 27 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday January 28 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Tickets on 01723 370541 www.sjt.uk.com