TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

What's worth watching from the schedules?

Howards End, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

After the death of Mrs. Wilcox in the winter of 1906 her family is thrown by her final request regarding Howards End. As 1907 dawns, the Schlegels also face seismic changes to their world as they are given an eviction date for their house, which is due to be demolished.

The Truth About Muslim Marriage, Channel 4, 10pm

Myriam François presents the results of a Channel 4 survey, which reveals that many Muslim women in Britain are unaware that their religious marriages are not recognised in British law, so they don’t have the same rights and protections afforded to couples in a legally recognised marriage.

Labour - Summer That Changed Everything, BBC Two, Mon, 9pm

On 18 April a buoyant and confident Theresa May called a snap general election. Meanwhile The Labour Party was split with approval levels at a record low. Filmmaker David Modell follows Labour MPs throughout the election campaign, the aftermath and into the party conference.

The Simpsons, Channel 4, Monday, 6pm

The popular US animation returns for its 25th series, starting with a tribute to the hit TV thriller Homeland. Lisa suspects that Homer may have been brainwashed when he returns from a convention for nuclear power plant workers a changed man.

Madam Secretary, Sky Living & NOW TV, Thursday, 9pm

Elizabeth McCord returns as the Secretary of State. When the assistant vice minister of Timor-Leste dies suddenly Elizabeth becomes suspicious as the country’s president has the body shipped back home before an investigation into the death can take place.