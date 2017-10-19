VIDEO: Halloween half term family fun and spook-tacular 2-4-1 offer at Flamingo Land

Spook-tacular Halloween half term family fun is underway at Flamingo Land with new attractions and a special 2-4-1 ticket offer for those turning up in fancy dress.

The two-week long extravaganza spans the staggered half term holidays, with activities and events now daily until October 29.

And the frightful fun may see even the most hardy of its resident pirates shivering their timbers.

Highlights include a Ship of Horrors outdoor production show, a Carn-evil, with stalls and pumpkin carving and a pumpkin trail in the new Peter Rabbit Adventure playground, where visitors can also meet Peter and Lily Bobtail.

Those who turn up in Halloween costume can enjoy a 2-4-1 admission offer via a download voucher on its official web site - details at www.flamingoland.co.uk - and take part in a daily fancy dress competition, for a chance to win a family ticket o the venue in 2018.

As darkness falls, guests can also marvel at a 10 minute firework finale on specified dates, including October 25 and 28.

Half term visitors may also get to see the venue's latest addition - a new born Tiger cub, which looks set to make its first visit outside, to meet the public, during half term.

Tiger fans are being invited to come up with a name for the cub. Venue bosses don't yet know if its a boy or a girl. For more - CLICK HERE.

Visitors are also being encouraged to check out the latest ride attraction, Flamingo 1 - a driving experiencing with all the thrills of a self-steer racing car.

It features a brand new 380-metre figure of eight circuit, racing against the clock, with gripping hairpin turns, a spectacular flyover and an underpass during a lap of side-by-side racing over three individual lanes.

Halloween half term fun at Flamingo Land

The eco-friendly battery powered cars have a top speed of around 10mph and each of the three tracks feature a guide rail, ensuring all drivers remain safe in their designated lane.

Although the majority of Flamingo 1 is outdoors, it also passes through our new entertainment complex, The Hub, allows spectators to watch the action from a dedicated viewing area. It's where great souvenir ride photos are available too.

As well as lots to do in the park, those that are staying in the Holiday Village can enjoy Stalk in the Park, which sees guests enjoy a ghost train and walk with spooky tales and spookier characters, all ending at the safe haven of Metropolis where themed food and drink can be bought.

“Halloween continues to grow in popularity and we wanted to create a little bit of spooky fun and mystery in the park for our school holiday visitors,” said Sarah Mills, Director of Marketing at Flamingo Land Resort Yorkshire.

Ship of Horrors pirates show at Flamingo Land

“We’ve added a spine tingling touch to some of our favourite attractions, each appropriately themed for the intended age group.

“Those who choose to visit us in full Halloween costume will be able to enjoy our 2-4-1 admission offer available on our website.

“They can then enter our fancy dress competition to win a family day ticket to the theme park for 2018”.

Participation in Stalk in the Park, for Holiday Village guests only and ion selected dates, is by pre-booked ticket only.

To find out more information about all Hallowen events at Flamingo Land and to book tickets visit www.flamingoland.co.uk/plan-your-visit/halloween.html

Further general information about the park can be found by visiting www.flamingoland.co.uk

Flamingo 1 race car family attraction

Peter Rabbit Adventure now open at Flamingo Land