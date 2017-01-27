What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday January 27

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Darren Poyzer. Inspirational covers from this passionate musician - folk and roots, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: January Acoustic evening with Michael Bacon.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Lion Sleeps Tonight - presented by Hatton School of Performing Arts, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 4.30pm and 8pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Bromance by Barely Methodical Troupe at 7.30pm: For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Carpenters Story, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Robert Schmuck, 8pm-10pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: ’Til the Boys Come Home with Jessa Liversidge, 7.30pm.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Cabaret and open mic night with special guests the Cocktail Twins and Maisie Atkinson, 7pm-9pm.





Saturday January 28

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Spearmint Rock (4 piece classic rock covers), 9.15pm.

THE HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Kristian Eastwood, 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Wilson McGladdery - Superb acoustic duo, 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: January Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Lion Sleeps Tonight - presented by Hatton School of Performing Arts, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL MAIN HOUSE: Cinderella starring Berwick Kaler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Look North present Jack and the Beanstalk featuring BBC staff in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, 2pm and 7pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Bromance by Barely Methodical Troupe at 7.30pm: For tickets or more details visit www.hulltruck.co.uk or call 01482 323638.

MUSIC

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: 80s party night, 7.30pm.

SALTBURN CRICKET CLUB: The John Verity Band in concert with support from Michael Woods, 8pm.

EVENTS

WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Bananadrama presents an evening of rehearsed readings, 7.30pm.

GOATHLAND VILLAGE HALL: Scottish evening to celebrate Burns Night, 7.30pm.

Sunday January 29

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Dave Neil - Superb acoustic Musician - playing all your favourites, 2-7pm.

THEATRE

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Lion Sleeps Tonight - presented by Hatton School of Performing Arts, 2pm.

HULL CITY HALL: BBC Radio Humberside and BBC Look North present Jack and the Beanstalk featuring BBC staff in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, 2pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Indoor Car Boot, 10.30am-1.30pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH BAR, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Ian Chalk and Kate Peters plus MG3, 6pm-8pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by Gerard Hobson. Since childhood Gerard has had a love for birds, animals and art. Runs until Friday 24 February. Open 9am-6.30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition runs until Sunday 30 April and looks at Yorkshire’s connections with Antartica. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Design of a Decade by Fitzpatrick design. Runs until Saturday 28 January. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: East Coast Open Exhibition features up to a 100 works or art from local artists, either amateur or professional. Runs to Sunday 12 March. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

PANNETT ART GALLERY, WHITBY: Current exhibition is a Whitby Art Society Exhibition raising funds for The Great North Air Ambulance. Open Monday-Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday, 9.30am-4.30pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: Winifred Nicholson - Liberation of Colour. An exhibition, co-curated by Jovan Nicholson, that examines the major periods of the artist’s creativity. Runs until Sunday 12 February. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Against the Odds - the definite Bomber Command exhibition which explains in a dramatic and factual way the history, reasons and achievements of this world famous strike force. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Sail and Steam - Boat building in the East Riding. An exhibition by the Skidby Mill volunteers looking at boat building around the East Riding, in particular Bridlington, Goole, Paull, Hessle, and Selby. Runs to 16 May, open 10am-5pm Saturday to Thursday, 10am-4.30pm Friday.

SEWERBY HALL MUSEUM, SEWERBY: The World and Yarborough George in the 1860s. In 1864 Yarburgh George Lloyd Greame left Sewerby bound for America which was fighting a furious civil war. This exhibition examines the events of the turbulent 1860s and traces Yarburgh's travels in the Americas through his letters to his parents. Runs until 31 March 2017.

GALLERY 49, BRIDLINGTON: A community art exhibition featuring members of the U3A Monday Art Group. All the work on show will be for sale with 50% of profits going to the Kingfisher Trust which supports the homeless in Bridlington. Thursday to Saturday, 11.30am to 4pm. Call 01262 679472 for more information. The exhibition runs until Saturday 4 March 2017