What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday June 16

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Tallulah, 9pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Sister Act

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Phoenix Drama present Beyond a Joke by Derek Benfield, 7.30pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Mighty Atoms by Amanda Whittington at 7.30pm.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Flipside Rock and Roll weekender, 1pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Alfie Moore - Getting Away With Murder, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 8pm-10pm.

Saturday June 17

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: The DJooks, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Fuzz Junkies (Rock and funk covers trio), 9.15pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Adam Dawson

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: The Tins from York,9.30pm.

CELLARS BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Mick Wheeler’s D-Tones

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Phoenix Drama present Beyond a Joke by Derek Benfield, 7.30pm.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: The Velvet Burlesque, 8pm.

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Mighty Atoms by Amanda Whittington at 7.30pm. 2pm matinee.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

ST HILDA’S CHURCH, WEST CLIFF, WHITBY: Organ recital – Robert Poyser (Beverley Minster), 7pm.

SCARBOROUGH RAILWAY CLUB: Wayne, 8.30pm.

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Lakeside Soul Club with DJs Paul Atkinson, Steve Hutson, Rob Jesse and Jinxy, 8pm to 1am.

EVENT

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Flipside Rock and Roll weekender, 1pm.

Sunday June 18

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session, 2pm-7pm.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Tom Jones tribute band, 4pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

HULL TRUCK THEATRE: Mighty Atoms by Amanda Whittington at 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra afternoon concert, 2.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Carpenters Story, 7.30pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Rich Adams - Great American Songbook, 7pm-9pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Mardi Gras lunchtime jazz, 12.15pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Absolutely Buzzing - From a wearable wasp to a buzzing bouquet of bees, and from textile taxidermy bell-jars to millinery moths, designer and milliner Bridget Bailey explores the natural world in a textile spectacle – a fresh take on what is both beautiful and wearable. Exhibition runs until Monday 26 June. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Exhibition by artist Robin Grover-Jacques. Runs until to Friday 30 June. Exhibition open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am-3pm, Thursday 11am-3pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

SCARBOROUGH ART GALLERY, THE CRESCENT: Lasting Impressions. A captivating exhibition celebrating printmakers and their work. It will showcase artworks from the Printmakers Council Archive, many of which have never been on public display before. Runs to Sunday 18 June. Gallery is open Tuesday-Sunday 10am-5pm and bank holidays.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk