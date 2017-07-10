What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this week.

Monday July 10

PUBS

THE BLACK LION, OLD TOWN, BRIDLINGTON: Poker league, starts at 7pm, all welcome with free supper.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra evening concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

THE SCARBOROUGH FAIR COLLECTION, LEBBERSTON: Scarborough Electronic Organ Society present John Cooper in concert, 7.30pm.

SOUTH CLIFF METHODIST CHURCH, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Community Choir in concert, 7.45pm.

FARRER’S BAR AND BRASSERIE, SCARBOROUGH SPA: The Monday menu with music by Bee and Ryan, music starts 7pm.

Tuesday July 11

PUBS

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo every Tuesday at 2.30pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Smart Phone Quiz from 9pm. Free entry.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz night from 9pm.

THE WHITE HORSE, BEMPTON: Quiz, 9pm start. Free entry.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bring on the Bollywood, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

NORTHERN LIGHTS SUITE, WHITBY PAVILION: Ray Kirk’s Tea Dance, 1.30pm.

EVENT

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Higher Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

Wednesday July 12

PUBS

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Karaoke with Keith from 9:30pm.

THE BOARD INN, WHITBY: Quiz night, 9pm.

THE STATION INN, WHITBY: Ray Randall, 9pm.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Barry Robinson Big Quiz, 8pm.

THE FRIENDLY FORESTER, BRIDLINGTON: Red Tooth Poker Night starting at 8pm.

SEABIRDS, FORTYFOOT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz and games night every Wednesday night at 8pm.

OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo night from 8pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Free pool table from 1pm until 8pm.

THEATRE

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bring on the Bollywood, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra evening concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

THE CASK, SCARBOROUGH: Martin Jones and Matt Smith are the guests of Scarborough Jazz Club, doors open 8pm.

Thursday July 13

PUBS

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: Music quiz 9pm.

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

NAGS HEAD, SCALBY: "All Ears" Open Mic Session with Phil Hooley from 9pm.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Fun quiz and games night.

NEWLANDS PUB, SCARBOROUGH: Free pub quiz from 9pm.

HIGHLANDER BAR, ESPLANADE, SCARBOROUGH: Fun trivia quiz and Play Your Cards Right, 9pm.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Open Mic Night from 9:30pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

LOBSTER POT, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz Night with Pete Ray at 8pm every Thursday.

MONTFORD HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: Pub quiz with supper: 9pm.

THE OLD SHIP INN, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Lena from 8pm.

VICTORIA CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Quiz followed by ‘Play your Cards Right’ and win a gallon of beer. Starting 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 7pm.

MAIN HOUSE, YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Bring on the Bollywood, 2pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

QUEEN STREET METHODIST CENTRAL HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra gala concert, 7.45pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Let’s Twist Again, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moor Stories - Rich in beautiful landscapes, industrial heritage and iconic ruins, the North York Moors is also rich in stories, from the Battle of Byland to the legends surrounding Roseberry Topping. Ian Scott Massie has walked, sketched, written and painted his way across the moors, and the result is an inspiring collection of paintings and screen prints, and an accompanying book. Impressions in Clay - Katy O’Neil's contemporary ceramics and jewellery reflect the throw-away nature of modern life and how it affects the land. She uses found mechanical objects to impress marks on to the clay surface to form designs. A Personal View - Sue Ford presents a personal view of Yorkshire, in watercolour, pastel and mixed media. Exhibitions run from Thursday 29 June to Tuesday 25 July. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDSCLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk