What's on listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday July 28

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

INDIGO ALLEY, SCARBOROUGH: Loose Coverz (3 piece popular covers), 9.15pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: Carl Robinson, 9pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Karaoke disco with Julian.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Steampunk weekend, 11am.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Chris Mountford, 8pm-10pm.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

ST OSWALD’S CHURCH, SOWERBY: Coffee concert, 11am.

ST MARY’S CHURCH, LASTINGHAM: Francis Jackson in conversation, 6.45pm. Francis Jackson at 100; a celebration, 8pm.

Saturday July 29

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, EAST AYTON: Disco and karaoke from 8pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Absent Average, 9pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Swinging 60s cabaret with Steve Nelson from 9.30pm-midnight.

HOLE IN THE WALL, SCARBOROUGH: Tallulah, female vocalist, 9pm.

BOARD INN, WHITBY: The Moonlighters, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Taking Steps, written and directed by Sir Alan Ayckbourn, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

THE BAR, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Tales of Tipsy Willow Tree, 10.30am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Rhythm of the Dance, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Rowlies Academy of Dance present Musical Mashup, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets The Musicals Take Two, 8pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Steampunk weekend, 11am.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Icons of Folk Rock, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

COUNTRY PARK, FILEY: Festival of Filey present Return of the Dragon.

HARBOURSIDE, OPPOSITE THE HARBOUR BAR, SCARBOROUGH: Are you prepared to be scared? The Scarborough Haunted Walks take place with the Lower Town Tour at 8pm. Adults £4, children (5-12) £2. For enquiries and special group bookings please telephone 01904 654836/07906 164972.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

THE SALOON, DUNCOMBE PARK: Coffee concert - Lawrence Power/Huw Watkins, 11am. Ways with Words 4 - Lucy Worsley, 3pm. Steven Osborne (piano), 8pm.

Sunday July 30

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: George Borowski featuring Mora, 2pm-7pm.

THREE TUNS, FILEY: Karaoke disco with Julian.

MUTINY BAR AND KITCHEN, SANDSIDE, SCARBOROUGH: Dave Firth, 5pm to 7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

MUSIC

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Steampunk weekend, 11am.

SPA SUNCOURT/GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra morning concert, 11am.

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Spa Orchestra afternoon concert, 2.30pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Tony Skingle as the unmissable Elvis, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Tom Townsend plays Tom Townsend - full band, 7pm-9pm.





EVENT

COUNTRY PARK, FILEY: Festival of Filey present Return of the Dragon.

RYEDALE FESTIVAL

WORSLEY ARMS, HOVINGHAM: Garden party - Kirkbymoorside Town Brass Band, 3pm.

ALL SAINTS’ CHURCH, HOVINGHAM: Festival service, 5.30pm.

HOVINGHAM HALL: Final gala concert - Royal Northern Sinfonia, 6.30pm.

EXHIBITION CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Art To Go - Local and regional creative talent come together to promote access to art for all. The exhibition features an outstanding array of affordable, portable (no larger than 10cm x 15cm) art, with each piece remaining anonymous until after purchase. The Feel of Freedom - A show by Penny Hunt about the little things that make up the landscape of freedom - the places where you feel the full force of wind and weather, and find some perspective on life. Exhibitions run from Saturday 29 July to Monday 4 September. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Felted Art", with landscape works and wearables by Margaret Jackson and Jane Mercer.This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is of photographs of Scarborough’s Old Town and runs until Sunday 30 July. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY AT WOODEND, THE CRESCENT, SCARBOROUGH: Current exhibition is Summer art and craft selection. Featuring work by a range of fabulous artists we have exhibited since we launched the gallery in 2012. Runs to Friday 28 July. Open Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

WESTGATE, GUISBOROUGH: Guisborough museum is open every Thursday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October. Full of fascinating memorabilia and photos of Guisborough past. New exhibitions include extended railway station model, Guisborough’s schools past and present. Children’s quiz, free entry.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk