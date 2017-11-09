What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday November 10

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Colin Holt, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

SPA GRAND HALL, SCARBOROUGH: Jimmy Carr 2017 - The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour, 8pm.

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Living With The Light On, 7.45pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Son of a Preacher Man, directed by Craig Revel Horwood, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Chicago Blues Brothers, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 8pm-10pm.

EVENTS

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Dance Festival 2017.

HULL CITY HALL: Royal British Legion present Festival of Remembrance, 7.30pm.

Saturday November 11

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Serenity, 9pm.

FLEECE INN, RILLINGTON: Highway 61 playing live, 9.30pm.

THEATRE

THE McCARTHY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Living With The Light On, 7.45pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Son of a Preacher Man, directed by Craig Revel Horwood, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Billy Joel Songbook performed by Elio Pace and his band, 7.30pm.

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: The Sensational 60s Experience, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Hull Jazz Festival - An Evening with Pat Metheny, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Dance Festival 2017.

CENTRAL LIBRARY, VERNON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Kirtan Yoga and Bhagavad Gita Club meet from 1pm to 3pm, (includes veggie snacks.) in the meeting room, first floor. Call and response mantra to music. No previous experience necessary, and no charge but donations are welcome. Text 07971 977954 for more information.

Sunday November 12

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Dr John Cooper Clarke with special guests, 8pm.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: The Dead Cats, 6pm-8pm.

EVENT

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Scarborough Dance Festival 2017.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Moorsview - Celebrate the landscape and wildlife of the North York Moors and its coast with featured photographers including Joe Cornish, Peter Leeming, Lucy Saggers, Steve Race, Robert Fuller, and John Clifton. Also on show in the gallery is sculptor David Cooke, who creates dynamic wildlife pieces in a variety of styles and media. Moors Moments - Based in Glaisdale, in the heart of the National Park, Adrian Wright paints with a limited palette of colours, typical of the moorland landscape, and depicts the moody and dramatic skies of the North York Moors and its coast. Exhibitions run from Thursday 19 October to Tuesday 14 November. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Music in Clay", with guest artists Sue Maufe and Shirley Sheppard, runs until the end of November. This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

CAPTAIN COOK MEMORIAL MUSEUM, GRAPE LANE, WHITBY: 2017 exhibition - Kamchatka to Krakatoa - The Cook Voyages in Asia. Runs until 5 November. Open daily from 9.45am to 5pm.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk