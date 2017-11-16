What's On listings

Your guide to what's on across the region this weekend.

Friday November 17

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 7pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 7pm until late.

THE IVANHOE, SCARBOROUGH: Quiz’oke (free fun quiz, games and karaoke) with Jeannette DuPont, 8pm.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: DJ Leo Thai in The Underground til 2am.

TOW BAR, CAYTON: Karaoke

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Simma, 9pm.

MONTFORT HOTEL, BRIDLINGTON: John Stennett’s karaoke show at 9pm.

VICTORIA SAILORS WORKING MENS CLUB, BRIDLINGTON: Bingo from 8pm.

BRIDLINGTON SNOOKER CLUB: Weekly poker league from 7.30pm. Food provided at the break.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers fantastic vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: For Love Or Money. Your last chance to see Barrie Rutter on stage with Northern Broadsides, 7.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Hedda Gabler, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA OCEAN ROOM, SCARBOROUGH: Coffee dance with Howard Beaumont, 10.30am.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Kast off Kinks, 7.30pm.

BLUE CRUSH NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Robert Schmuck, 8pm-10pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: The Tina Turner Experience, 7.30pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Collabro plus special guests, 7pm.

Saturday November 18

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 2pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 2pm until late.

BONHOMMES BAR, FILEY: Family quiz and Play Your Cards Right.

THE GEORGE HOTEL, WHITBY: Dance floor with DJ Leo Thai 10pm-2am.

RAMSHILL HOTEL, SCARBOROUGH: Danny Wilde.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Three Point Turn, 9pm.

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: For Love Or Money. Your last chance to see Barrie Rutter on stage with Northern Broadsides, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

HULL NEW THEATRE: Hedda Gabler, 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

MUSIC

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Roy Orbison and the Travelling Wilburys Tribute Show, 7.30pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Mad about ABBA - Voulez Vous in concert, 7.30pm.

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Angelos and Barry, 8pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Hull Jazz Festival - GoGo Penguin live accompaniment to the film Koyaanisqatsi, 7.30pm.

EVENTS

PAVILION THEATRE, WHITBY: Whitby Sci-Fi and Comic Con, 10am.

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Christmas Craft Fair - Celebrating the very best of local arts, country crafts and seasonal gifts, from jewellery and ceramics to artisan gins, scented soaps and handmade chocolates. There’s also a visit from Santa, traditional music and children’s craft-making activities. Open 10am-5pm.

MORTIMER SUITE, HULL CITY HALL: LOL Comedy Club, 8pm.

Sunday November 19

PUBS

THE NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke, 3pm until late.

THE LORD NELSON, SCARBOROUGH: Karaoke with Philip Holdsworth, 3pm until late.

THE PRINCE OF WALES, SCARBOROUGH: Nik Nak Karaoke.

THE MAYFIELD, SEAMER: Quiz Night with Barry Robinson, 7pm.

YE OLDE FORGE VALLEY INN, WEST AYTON: General knowledge quiz from 9pm.

THE ENDEAVOUR, WHITBY: Irish folk session, 2pm-7pm.

THE BEACONSFIELD ARMS, BRIDLINGTON: Karaoke with Paula Rogers, vocalist and host, 8.30pm until midnight.

MUSIC

BLUE CRUSH, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Alistair Huntley, 6pm-8pm.

YMCA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Sincerely Yours - The Vera Lynn Story, 2pm.

WATERMARK, NORTH BAY, SCARBOROUGH: Kieran Halpin, 6pm-8pm.

HULL CITY HALL: Imelda May plus special guests, 7pm.

EVENT

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Christmas Craft Fair - Celebrating the very best of local arts, country crafts and seasonal gifts, from jewellery and ceramics to artisan gins, scented soaps and handmade chocolates. There’s also a visit from Santa, traditional music and children’s craft-making activities. Open 10am-5pm.

EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING ACROSS THE REGION

INSPIRED BY … GALLERY, DANBY: Winter Art - Welcome to the annual showcase seasonal exhibition from the artists of Brigantia. They present a gorgeous selection of leatherwork, jewellery, textiles, ceramics, photography, prints and paintings – wintertime, seen through artists’ eyes. Exhibition runs from Friday 17 November to Sunday 21 January. Free entry. Open 10am-5pm.

BECK ISLE MUSEUM, PICKERING: To celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary there are new displays on the history of the museum and the building as well as a small temporary exhibition ‘50 years, 50 objects’ showcasing the wide ranging collection from early bronze age arrowheads to 1960s costume. Open from 10am-4pm, February, March, October and November and from 10am-5pm April through to September.

BLANDS CLIFF GALLERY, SCARBOROUGH: The current exhibition is "Music in Clay", with guest artists Sue Maufe and Shirley Sheppard, runs until the end of November. This is in addition to our large pottery and sculpture collection from many artists. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday 12pm-5:30pm.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE, EASTBOROUGH: Our current exhibition is Fishermen’s Ganseys. Ganseys, as they are known here, are fishermen's jumpers knitted with four or five needles. It is a skilled art that not many people know how to do now. Many towns or families had their own patterns and the ganseys lasted a lifetime. Open 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

WHITBY MUSEUM, PANNETT PARK: Currently showing are two stunning special exhibitions running at the museum. From Fancy Shoes to Fishermens Boots – 200 years of Whitby footwear – a fascinating history of footwear is on in the Costume Gallery and The Story of St Hild – St Hilda of Whitby – a stunning, colourful and vibrant exhibition covering the life of St Hilda, Abbess of Whitby is currently showing in the exhibition room. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday 9.30am-4.30pm (last admission 4pm).

MIDDLESBROUGH INSTITUTE OF MODERN ART: The Middlesbrough Collection encompasses art and craft from the mid-1800s to the present day. The exhibition runs until Sunday 31 December. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Thursday 10am-7pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm.

SKIDBY WINDMILL: Steeple People: East Riding Churches and Associated People, an exhibition looking at a selection of churches from across the East Riding, as well as people closely connected with them. The display will run until 12 December. The Mill is open 10am to 5pm. Modest admission charges apply. For further information call the mill reception on 01482 848405.

BRIDLINGTON CONTEMPORARY GALLERY: Four new exhibitions at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery (corner of Promenade and York Road). Paintings by Rob Moore and Nigel Folds with a Video installation in the "Digital Deli" by Wendy Tate. Our new Canteen Gallery has just opened showing work entitled "Don't Curate Me" a collaboration between Lou Hazelwood & Lesley Bradshaw. We are usually open Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 10am. Please check website for full details. www.bridlingtoncontemporary.co.uk