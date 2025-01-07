50% off SEA LIFE Tickets for Scarborough residents

For a limited time only, residents of Scarborough can get face-to-fin with over 5000 mesmerising sea creatures for half price.

Get ready to save money on fin-tastic days out, as you discover some of the most unique creatures in the ocean. For a limited time, residents with a YO, DL, or TS postcode can save 50% on an underwater adventure for up to 5 people at their local SEA LIFE aquarium.

From Monday 6th January to Friday 14th February residents can pre-book their half-price tickets for visits up until 6th April, giving them plenty of time to make the most of this turtley awesome saving on Winter and Spring days out.

As part of this exclusive offer, guests can meet Humbolt penguins and Asian Short Clawed Otters, follow the journey of injured seals through their rescue at Yorkshire’s only Seal Hospital, and explore a world of curious critters in the Rainforest Adventure zone!

With over 5,000 mesmerising creatures to meet and discover at SEA LIFE centres, there’s so much to learn and see. To take advantage of SEA LIFE’s Residents Sale, head to www.visitsealife.com/uk/residents-sale for more information and to book your tickets online.

