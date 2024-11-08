A magical Christmas experience at Humble Bee Farm this December

There is a rare chance to visit the award-winning Humble Bee Farm this Christmas as they open their doors for their brand-new festive experience.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glamping and camping site at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, will welcome everyone who believes in Santa Claus to their Magical Christmas Experience event.

On Sunday 1st December and Sunday 15th December 2024 there are two slots each day for families to enjoy this truly special festive event. The time slots are 2:30pm to 3:30pm or 4:00pm to 5:00pm on the above dates, subject to availability and they can be booked via the Humble Bee Farm website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ticketed event includes fabulous festive light displays, a farm-inspired Christmas grotto, and the fun and friendly farmyard gang who will be safe and sound in their winter pens. The gang includes Tilly the Shetland Pony, donkeys, alpacas, goats and more.

Santa at Humble Bee Farm

Julia Warters, owner-manager of Humble Bee Farm, said: “The ticket price includes one of Santa’s elves, Esmeralda, who will take the family in a fun journey to help Santa Claus find his way to Humble Bee Farm, enjoy some creative crafts, and have some fun festive dancing at the disco complete with snow machine.

“As well as this, there is a chance to write to Santa ahead of his busiest time of year, as Humble Bee Farm has its very own post box, where letters then be delivered to the North Pole.

“Santa will also pay a visit complete with his sleigh and reindeer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm, which offers glamping cabins with hot tubs, holiday cottages with hot tubs, a campsite, yurts and bell tents, includes The Hive café bar which will be open for tasty seasonal treats during the Christmas Events, including mulled wine, freshly-made pizza, mince pies, hot chocolate and more.

Christmas at Humble Bee Farm

Julia continued: “We open just a few times of year to the public and the Christmas Event is a truly special one for all the family. This event takes place in the beating heart of our working farm, so everyone should wrap up well. We also have good facilities including toilets and the event is both wheelchair and pushchair friendly. We don’t allow dogs to the festive events, though.”

Ticket prices £15 per child (adults £5 each, maximum of two adults per booking. Children under 12 months can attend however the ticket price doesn’t include a gift.