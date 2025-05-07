Animals! theatre coming to East Riding Libraries this May half-term

Animals! performances are suitable for families with children aged six plus. Photo courtesy of Paul Blakemore

A fun, family-theatre show celebrating animals and nature is coming to the East Riding this May half-term.

East Riding Libraries have formed a partnered with not-for-profit arts company, Dens & Signals, to bring their tour of Animals!, to the local area.

The fun and thought-provoking shows are aimed at families with live singing, jokes and slapstick humour.

Leven Library will host a performance on Wednesday May 28 (10:30am to 11:30am) while Holme-on-Spalding-Moor Village Hall hosts a show on Thursday, May 29 (3pm to 4pm).

The shows will feature original songs and empowering themes.

These performances are suitable for families with children aged six plus. Tickets for these events are £3 per child, adults do not need a ticket.

Please note there is a maximum of one accompanying adult per child due to limited space.

Hayley Clark, arts in libraries officer for East Riding Libraries, said: “We are really honoured to be able to host Dens & Signals and bring a fun show highlighting important environmental topics to East Riding families.

‘’This is another great example of how we are able to bring quality theatre productions to local communities, thanks to Arts Council England funding.”

Go to www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=13-ALL25 and www.bridspa.com/event-details/?entry=13-AMOBS225 to buy tickets