Two summer exhibitions at Scarborough's Old Parcels Office Artspace dive into the wonders of the deep

Two Summer Exhibitions at the Old Parcels Office Artspace dive into the wonders of the deep

This summer, the Old Parcels Office Artspace at Scarborough Railway Station presents two exhibitions that explore the mysteries and marvels of the underwater world – both real and imagined.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creatures of the Deep

A vibrant, family-friendly exhibition of fantastical sea creatures, co-created by six local artists and six community groups.

Inspired by the strange and beautiful life beneath the waves, this playful sculptural installation brings together work by diverse participants from across Scarborough in a celebration of creativity, community, and imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Bailey, Wendy Galloway, and Nikki White worked with young adults with additional needs from Blueberry Academy

Simon Doughty, freelance designer, partnered with the Rainbow Centre, which supports people experiencing homelessness or crisis

Carol Eves, textile artist, collaborated with a group of refugees in her studio

Charlotte Hill, multimedia artist, created with patients at Cross Lane Hospital (Tees, Esk, and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Hick, curator and arts facilitator, led sessions with three groups from the SPARKS Project

Dan Parker, multidisciplinary artist, worked with young people from Gallows Close Centre

The project was supported by Scarborough Fair and SEA LIFE Scarborough, who offered participating groups special visits to the aquarium to inspire their creations with close-up encounters of marine creatures.

Beneath the Surface: Exploring the Underwater World in Pictures

In partnership with Scarborough Sub Aqua Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fascinating exhibition invites visitors to discover the hidden beauty of life beneath the ocean’s surface — from the Yorkshire Coast to the reefs of the Red Sea and beyond.

All photographs were taken by members of the Scarborough Sub Aqua Club, showcasing marine life both local and exotic.

This exhibition reveals the breathtaking biodiversity of our oceans through the eyes of local divers with a passion for exploration and marine life

“These two exhibitions bring together imagination and real-life adventure — from community-made sea creatures to the incredible underwater photography by local divers. It's a celebration of creativity and the wonders of the underwater world,” said Sally Gorham, chair of the Old Parcels Office Artspace.

Creatures of the Deep and Beneath the Surface runs from now until Suday August 10. The gallery is open from Thursday to Sunday, daily from 11am to 4pm.

Entry is free.