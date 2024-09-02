Award-winning restaurant to host Yorkshire Cancer Research fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love a good brew ? If so, Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton is the place to be on Sunday, 15 September when they host a Big Brew in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins, owners of Wolds Restaurant and Orchard Lodge wanted to support Yorkshire Cancer Research with their new campaign that encourages people to host a tea party no matter what size.

‘Yorkshire Cancer Research does very important work to support people in our county. As our businesses have Yorkshire at their heart, we wanted to give something back to YCR and a Big Brew seemed the perfect event’ said Lucinda.

As well as a cup of tea or coffee, you will be able to enjoy homemade cakes and scones, live music and there will be a chance to win prizes that include dinner for 2 at Wolds Restaurant, a bottle of champagne donated by Betton Wines and tickets for a family of four to enjoy Scarborough’s Sea Life Centre.

Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins, who will be hosting the Big Brew at Orchard Lodge in Flixton

Wolds Restaurant, awarded 2 AA Rosettes earlier this year and a Good Food Award in 2023, is located at Orchard Lodge, a multiple award-winning B & B. Both businesses focus on food, drink and products that are sourced, wherever possible, from the local Yorkshire Coast area, if not the wider Yorkshire region.

The restaurant's Big Brew, on September 15, is scheduled to run from 2-5pm.