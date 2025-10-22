Barry Steele's Roy Orbison Story in Bridlington Spa

Get ready for a night of unforgettable music as Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story comes to Bridlington Spa on October 31.

As autumn sweeps across the Yorkshire coast, Bridlington Spa is gearing up for a night of nostalgia, timeless music, and spectacular showmanship. OnOctober 31, audiences will be treated to Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story — a stunning live production celebrating the life and legacy of one of music’s greatest voices, Roy Orbison.

Barry Steele has earned national acclaim for his uncanny ability to capture Orbison’s rich tone, emotional depth, and iconic stage presence. The show takes audiences on an immersive journey through Orbison’s incredible career — from his early rock ’n’ roll days and chart-topping classics like “Oh, Pretty Woman,” “Crying,” and “In Dreams,” to his late-career resurgence with the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys.

Joined on stage by a full live band, Steele not only delivers Orbison’s beloved hits but also pays tribute to the legendary collaboration that brought together Orbison, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. Expect to hear Wilburys favorites like “Handle with Care” and “End of the Line,” performed with the energy and heart that defined this musical powerhouse.

With stunning visuals, authentic arrangements, and a heartfelt performance that’s won praise across the UK, Barry Steele’s Roy Orbison Story promises an unforgettable evening at Bridlington Spa. Whether you’re a lifelong Orbison fan or new to the magic of the man behind the dark glasses, this is a show not to be missed.

🎟️ Tickets and information: Bridlington Spa – Barry Steele in The Roy Orbison Story, October 31.