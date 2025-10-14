Psychotherapist and author Joshua Fletcher reveals all you ever wanted to know about therapy at first Whitby Lit Fest

Joshua Fletcher will be discussing his book And How Does That Make You Feel?

Last time psychotherapist Joshua Fletcher was in Whitby, he was on a pub crawl.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Me and my mate Sean ended up playing pool, hustling the locals, had a good laugh, ate famous Whitby fish and chips, then face planted the bed in the hotel. It was really fun.”

It’s perhaps not what you’d expect from a renowned psychotherapist with a string of qualifications and hundreds of thousands of social media followers thanks to his candid advice and a mission to de-stigmatise therapy with a healthy dose of northern humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua, 36, grew up in Greater Manchester, where he lives and works. Next time he’s in Whitby, he says he’s “looking forward to revisiting it in a classier context of a literary festival.”

Joshua will be discussing his book, And How Does That Make You Feel? (Everything You Ever (Never) Wanted to Know about Therapy) with the Guardian journalist and author David Barnett as part of the first Whitby Lit Fest.

At 23, while studying to be a teacher, he developed an anxiety disorder – the result of trauma and stress.

“My brother died, and I was his primary carer,” Joshua said. “He died from cancer at the age of 14 and then my dad died two years later from Motor Neurone Disease, so it kind of messed my brain up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was also deeply in debt, overcoming cannabis addiction and I had to sort my head out. It was very difficult. I’d also just come out of a relationship as well, so it all just came together at once, and then my brain started giving me hell on earth: an anxiety disorder.

“At the time, it didn’t feel I had a lot of help for it. What helped me was discovering psychoeducation and the works of some of my heroes like Dr Claire Weeks [who pioneered a groundbreaking method for overcoming anxiety]. It inspired me so much, to combine my work in schools with the love of psychology. So, I went and did my master's to become a psychotherapist.

“I’ve dedicated my career to working with anxiety and anxiety disorders but in a way that's accessible for people. I think I’m a normal everyday guy and I like using humour to talk about difficult subjects, whether it's through my books or social media.”

Anxiety is a natural response but anxiety disorders can be debilitating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always worried and everyone gets anxiety but with an anxiety disorder you get panic attacks, you fear fear, you are constantly in a sensitised state, you get intrusive thoughts and you're always overthinking everything,” Joshua said.

“I felt I was going crazy. Most of your day feels like you're in a sense of doom and dread. For me, it got really bad, I rang the ambulance once because I was having panic attacks that were so intense.”

Satistically, one in five of us will experience an anxiety disorder in our lifetime.

“Either that’s you or a loved one,” he said

The rising cost of living, young people not being able to buy a house, the changing job market and uncertainty in global geopolitics all contribute to rising statistics around anxiety, with a strained NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His advice is to learn about anxiety, hence setting up The School of Anxiety (www.schoolofanxiety.com) – an online platform with advice, tips, success stories, and podcasts, where you can see his TedX Talk on calming anxiety.

“Firstly, know you’re not weird, it’s a very normal phenomenon. Then, learn about your brain and your body. You're not your thoughts; you are your interpretation of them. Foster compassion. Realise, okay, there is no pressure to be perfect and all feelings are transient.

“Just as happy feelings pass, so do the sad ones.”

Whitby Lit Fest runs from Thursday November 6 to Sunday November 9 at various venues across the town.

Other guests include Sir Alan Ayckbourn, Miriam Margoyles, Rob Rinder and Greta Scacchi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to hearing local writers, interacting with people visiting, and it’s great it’s a northern festival,” he said.

At his talk, he promises: “A peak behind the curtain of a mysterious profession – and I’ll crack a few jokes.”

And How Does That Make You Feel? Is on Friday November 7, at Eighteen91, Brunswick Street, at 11.30am.

Tickets are £5. Book online: whitbylitfest.org