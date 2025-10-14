Rom com author James Bailey on his mission to find it the meaning of life as he heads to Whitby Lit Fest

James Bailey wrote to experts – entrepreneurs, artists, adventures, politicians – to ask what they thought the meaning of life is

Man of letters James Bailey had a broken heart – as a teenager, he was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, a heart arrhythmia that saw his heart rate go up to 300 beats a minute.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When you’re 16 or 17, you’re not really thinking about mortality, you’re thinking about your GCSEs.”

He faced an operation that could help fix him: It didn’t work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was kind of told that was it. Then six months later the surgeon was like, ‘oh let's try a different approach.’”

Greta Scacchi will read excerpts from James Bailey's book

Ten years ago, he had his heart broken metaphorically after a failed relationship, which triggered a project to help him work out what was the point of it all.

He decided to write to experts – entrepreneurs, artists, adventures, politicians – to ask what they thought the meaning of life is. The answers, he says offer a ‘roadmap to finding your own path.’

Dame Jane Goodall, Dame Hilary Mantel, Cat Stevens, Sir Alan Ayckbourn, Julian Fellowes, and Bindi Irwin were some who wrote back, featuring in the book of letters he will be bringing to the first Whitby Lit Fest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Psychotherapist Joshua Fletcher also wrote back and he will be interviewing James on stage about the stories behind the book, with selected letters read by actors Ace Bhatti and Greta Scaachi on stage.

Ace Bhatti reads selected letters at James Bailey's book event in Whitby

James grew up in Bristol and became a full-time writer three years ago. Now 33, he’s just about to set off to work on a farm for a month in Somerset.

“We only have one life and I want to see as much of the world as possible,” James said He does a lot of charity work for Cardiac Risk in the Young.

“I hear lots of stories about young people who found out their heart problem too late, so I think I try and make the most of my time, and travel is one way I do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letters from adventurers and explorers resonated the most for him. After Whitby, he’s heading to Prague then Asia.

“I've been kind of a nomad for the last few years and bouncing around New York and Paris and Vienna and Florence and wherever else. Maybe this is still my quest to find myself and to find meaning. I think I'm probably very curious and or maybe get bored in one place.”

It was just after a spell as a red-carpet journalist, interviewing everyone from George Clooney to Jennifer Lopez – and he met his childhood hero, David Beckham – that he began his letter-writing project. Before The Meaning of Life was published, he wrote a debut rom com The Flip Side, released five years ago.

“It was obviously not a great time given Covid happened. My dreams of my debut launch party was actually me going to an Asda with my mask on and taking a selfie on my own in the aisle there, which wasn't quite the glitzy book launch I was hoping for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flip Side is about a young guy called Josh suffering a quarter-life crisis, who just broke up with his girlfriend, lost his job, and moved back home with his parents reaching ‘rock bottom’ in Bristol, which clearly has parallels with his own life.

“The problem is when you write about yourself in fiction then obviously all the criticism of the book is quite personal and I remember one or a few of the publishers turned my first rom-com down because they said the main character wasn't very likeable, which is like double the hurt.”

His second novel is also a rom-com The Way Back To You.

“I grew up late ‘90s, early noughties, probably the Golden Age of the modern rom-com with Hugh Grant and Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and when you’re young you're always looking to find yourself, looking to find love, and yes certainly some of the fiction is drawn from real life.”

From heart break and heart ache, James has found something close to his own happy ever after – he’s bringing his girlfriend to Whitby to explore the area and listen to other author events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ten years on I'm in a happier place than I was then but, I think, probably - as lots of people in the book say - your meaning of life changes as you get older. So, if I look back now, I have different thoughts than I would 10 years ago and I'm sure in10 years’ time I'll probably look back at this in a different light.”

James thinks so many regarded people responded to his question, because it they’d never been asked it before by journalists. Nevertheless, he was surprised by how personal many responses were.

“Tim Smith, who's the founder of the Eden Project, his letter was written the day after his mum's funeral. I think for some people it's maybe cathartic, maybe even therapy. It felt like some wrote stories they probably haven't shared, at least publicly. Maybe that's kind of the beauty of writing to a stranger.”

He said the late Hilary Mantel’s letter resonated with him. “She answered so eloquently, saying there may not be a meaning to life but you can give life meaning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One chapter, Survivors, is from those who lived through near death experiences, including the Holocaust and 9-11. “One of my favourites was Simon Weston, the Falkland’s War veteran, he was the most positive man.”

Sir Alan Aykbourn, a featured guest at Whitby Lit Fest, has the funniest letter in the book.

“He kind of says he has no idea why he’s alive or why he writes,” said James.

“Everyone has their own take on the question, which is the beauty of it, although there are common themes and strands,” James said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not going to promise the audience will find the meaning of life but I promise them that we'll have an interesting discussion about it, with lots of funny stories, and hopefully it will make them think about what’s important to them.

James Bailey is interviewed by psychotherapist Joshua Fletcher in The Meaning of Life at Eighteen91, Brunswick Street, on Thursday November 6 at 7pm.

The Whitby Lit Fest runs from Thursday November 6 to Sunday November 9.

Tickets for James’ event are £9. Book online: whitbylitfest.org.uk