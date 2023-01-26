Scarborough ghostly encounters inspires Lesley Scott's debut thriller SIlent Accusation

Author Lesley Scott has written a thriller inspired by ghostly experiences in her Scarborough childhood home

Lesley, who lives in South Yorkshire, was born in Scarborough in 1969 and attended Northstead and Raincliffe schools.

"We lived in several houses before settling into our innocent-looking Victorian semi in around 1974. It was there that I experienced many strange occurrences over several years, ranging from hearing noises to unexplainable physical events,” she said.

“For example, one night, as I lay in bed in the dark, a large poster fell from the wall and fluttered to the floor. It took a moment before I realised – there wasn’t a poster on that wall.

" I switched on the light to find nothing there. Another time, a plastic beaker flew past my head from the chest of drawers behind me and hit the wall. I don’t know why these things didn’t terrify me. Instead, I took the experiences in my stride and my interest in the paranormal grew.”

Throughout her teenage years, she tried to understand these acts and also learned that both her sister and mother experienced supernatural things, which further authenticated her encounters.

"As time has gone on, I’ve developed theories about their sources and meanings, which is something I’m exploring in my next novel,” she said.

Perhaps because of her Scarborough experiences, Lesley is drawn to ghost stories and the unexplained.

Silent Accusation features stockbroker Peter whi is building an illustrious future for himself but when he unintentionally pockets a book in a shop, he is suddenly plagued by strange incidents.

He realises there is a link to the stolen book and becomes determined to solve the mystery, following a trail that leads to his ghostly tormentor Edward Featherstone, who is searching for his lost son.

Peter will not find peace until he fulfils Edward’s beyond-the-grave quest and is plunged into a haunting that would break the bravest.

Can Peter prove his mettle against terrifying forces? Or will they consume him?

Silent Accusation preserves the charm of the popular Victorian ghost story, but with a vibrant 1980s setting. It is a tale of twists, tragedy and terrifying awakenings.

Lesley visits Scarborough regularly and credits the town with being her inspiration.

“Scarborough can be an extremely enigmatic place in the dark months of winter as the streets empty from holidaymakers and the sea frets roll in.

"This, coupled with my experiences, no doubt ignited my fertile imagination and drew me into writing about the supernatural.

"Today, I regularly return to Scarborough to visit friends and family. The place has changed over the years, but without doubt, the mystery is still there,” she said.