Bridlington care home to host 'meet the manager event' attended by the Town Mayor

Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington is excited to host a "Meet the New Manager" event for professionals and the community. The Mayor of Bridlington will also be in attendance.

The event will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, May 20, and will feature the new General Manager, Ange Dooley-Widd.

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington have welcomed Ange Dooley-Widd as the new General Manager to lead the team. Ange will oversee the running of the 67-bed home and will be responsible for the team of staff members.

Prior to this position, Ange started her career in care as a volunteer in day centres for adults with learning disabilities. She has looked after people with learning disabilities who lived with her in her own home and also provided respite for children with learning disabilities as well.

Ange moved over to Bridlington from Bradford over a number of years ago and applied for the position as a carer at Mallard Court. She was promoted to senior carer and eventually to the position of Care Practitioner before progressing to Unit Manager.

Mallard Court Care Home is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare, which offers high-quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

Ange Dooley-Widd, the new General Manager, said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Mallard Court Care Home and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high-quality care.”