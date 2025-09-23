Bridlington Spa to host an enchanting production of The Nutcracker

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:17 BST
The Nutcracker will be at the Spa on Friday, November 14. image: joenobilephotography.complaceholder image
The Nutcracker will be at the Spa on Friday, November 14. image: joenobilephotography.com
Crown Ballet said it is delighted to be bringing its live on stage production of The Nutcracker tour to Bridlington Spa later this year.

The production, billed as ‘An Eternal Seasonal Favourite’ will be at the venue on Friday, November 14, delivering ‘a glittering treat that will leave memories to cherish for years to come’.

A Crown Ballet spokesperson said: “A true masterpiece of Tchaikovsky’s repertoire, The Nutcracker is a charming fairy tale that captures the spirit of the holiday season.

"Enter a magical world where a humble nutcracker may transform into a handsome prince, and dreams come to life in a whirlwind of wonder.

“Based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, the story follows young Marie, a melancholy girl who receives a Nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift from her godfather, Drosselmeier

"Through her vivid imagination, the Nutcracker transforms into a prince, setting the stage for a magical adventure filled with bravery, beauty, and the joy of Christmas.

"This beloved seasonal classic is the perfect introduction to the magic of classical ballet for audiences of all ages.

"With its dazzling choreography, Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score, and a story brimming with holiday cheer, The Nutcracker promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family.”

Go to www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets.

