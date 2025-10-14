The garments will be on display in different rooms of the house including the Blue Bedroom, Dining Room and Drawing Room.

Set to be big ‘drawers’ – a revealing display has been unveiled at Sewerby Hall for the autumn and winter.

The venue is inviting visitors to explore the unseen side of fashion history, with mannequins showcasing the styles and types of underwear worn by our ancestors.

People will be able to discover a history of hidden layers through the unique display, offering a rare glimpse beneath the surface of historical costumes.

Now open to visitors, the display features a mix of original and reproduction garments with ten mannequins adorned in underwear from across centuries gone by.

Highlights include Tudor blackwork embroidery and Queen Elizabeth I effigy stays, Georgian petticoats and pockets, Regency chemises and Edwardian corsetry.

One of the items on display is the iconic Georgian lobster tail bustle, circa 1880s, which marked a dramatic shift in fashion from rounded fullness to a more sculpted silhouette. The exaggerated form of the lobster tail bustle was created to emphasise volume, contributing greatly to the evolution of female fashion.

This display is volunteer led, with many of the reproduction items having been made by Sewerby Hall’s talented volunteer team.

Volunteer Jeni White from Hull, said: “This is a lovely opportunity, I always found it a shame that such beautiful handiwork was hidden away under layers, even if it is hidden by pretty dresses.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This is a new and interesting display at Sewerby Hall, providing visitors with the opportunity to explore another side of history.

“The undergarments are what contribute to the shape and style of period costumes and have heavily influenced the way in which we view famous historical figures.

“Most of the items featured are not usually on public display so this is a wonderful way for visitors to peer behind the veil of history.”