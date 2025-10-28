Chance to meet Santa during a magical Christmas experience at Humble Bee Farm, near Scarborough

Humble Bee Farm glamping and camping site at Flixton, between Filey and Scarborough, will welcome everyone who believes in Santa Claus to their Magical Christmas Experience event starting December 6.

Santa will visit our Christmas grotto and create magic with each family, before dancing the night away with Esmeralda and all the children! Children can feed our special farm animals and will all receive a gift from Santa. This beautiful family setting is the perfect place to relax and have some festive fun.

Esmerelda the Elf will entertain the children and lead them on a festive adventure to help bring Santa Claus to Humble Bee Farm.

Food and drink will be available to purchase from the Hive Café Bar,festive treats such as Mulled Wine & Mince Pies.

Humble Bee Farm Christmas

This ticketed event includes fabulous festive light displays, a farm-inspired Christmas grotto, and the fun and friendly farmyard gang who will be safe and sound in their winter pens. The gang includes Tilly the Shetland Pony, donkeys, alpacas, goats, micro-pigs and Valais sheep.

Julia Warter, owner manager of Humble Bee Farm, said: “Join us at Humble Bee farm for a truly magical start to your family Christmas!

The farm, which offers glamping cabins with hot tubs, standard cabins, holiday cottages with hot tubs, and geodomes and includes The Hive café bar which will be open for seasonal treats during the Christmas Events, including mulled wine, freshly-made pizza, mince pies, hot chocolate and more.

Humble Bee Farm Christmas

Julia continued: “We open just a few times of year to the public and the Christmas Event is a truly special one for all the family. This event takes place in the beating heart of our working farm, so everyone should wrap up well. We also have good facilities including toilets and the event is both wheelchair and pushchair friendly. We don’t allow dogs to the festive events, though.”

Tickets are £18.00 per child and £6.00 per adult.

Pre-booking only.

Saturday 6th December – 1pm & 3pm

Sunday 7th December – 1pm & 3pm

Saturday 13th December – 5:15pm (IF YOU ARE STAYING ON SITE – Esmerelda the Elf will collect you at 5pm from your accommodation)

Sunday 14th December – 1pm & 3pm

Saturday 20th December – 1pm & 3pm

Sunday 21st December – 1pm & 3pm

Monday 22nd December – 1pm & 3pm

Children under 12 months (babes in arms) can attend however they don’t receive a gift.