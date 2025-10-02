Charity Halloween Night with Coasts hard hitters

The coasts stars of the paranormal and UFOlogy, with a global following, come together for a spooky night to raise money for survivors of sexual violence.

UFO and Paranormal Stars Unite for Charity Event in Scarborough

Get ready for a night of the unexplained, all for a great cause. On October 10th, the Scarborough Railwaymen's Social Club will host a one-of-a-kind charity event featuring leading figures in the world of UFOs and the paranormal, with all proceeds going to Survive, a charity supporting victims of sexual violence in North Yorkshire.

This unique live event will feature talks, a Q&A session, and a mediumship demonstration, offering attendees an up-close look at some of the biggest names in "high strangeness"; For just £5, every penny of which will be donated to charity, you can hear from: Paul Sinclair: A globally recognised researcher, author, and podcaster known for his work on UFOs and paranormal activity along the Yorkshire Coast. With a popular YouTube channel which has featured the royalty of UFOs and paranormal (including Robbie Williams), a documentary on Amazon’s top-streamed list, and regular appearances on the legendary Coast to Coast AM, Paul brings decades of dedicated field research and a classic Yorkshire wit to the stage. He will be joined by Ian Linton, a fellow researcher who can be found on the clifftops no matter the weather searching for UFOs and strange lights, who brings his own enormous insight.

James Koppert: Host of the globally-reaching Fortean News Podcast (Player FM’s top podcasts for 2025), James is a real-life ghostbuster who leads Ghostboy Investigations. Known for his bravery in solo investigations of haunted locations and his philosophical approach to the paranormal, he's a fan favourite with a large following on TikTok, with some videos reaching half a million plays and a reputation as the "paranormal philosopher".

Pamela Hayward: An experienced medium and teacher, Pamela will give a live demonstration of her mediumship, attempting to "give proof of the existence of the other side"; She also works with Ghostboy Investigations, responding to haunting reports across the Yorkshire coast.

The event will be hosted by Iain and Jordan from the popular weekly comedy podcast, Two Guys, What’s Up?, who will keep the night lively with their hilarious takes on all things unexplained.

Iain, one of the event hosts, stated, “It’s incredibly rare to get this calibre of UFO and paranormal royalty in one room, and to have them available for an intimate Q&A is a truly special opportunity. Not only do attendees get access to decades of authentic research, but every bit of the money goes to an incredibly needy cause.”

The night will include a panel Q&A in the first half, with attendees able to submit their own questions during the interval. Books will also be available for signing by Paul

Sinclair.

Survive is a vital North Yorkshire charity dedicated to helping victims of sexual violence "heal, rebuild, and thrive". The organisation has seen such a high demand for its services that its waiting lists have been closed, making fundraising efforts like this event crucial. All speakers, performers, and the venue are donating their time and resources to ensure that every pound raised goes directly to the charity.

Tickets are £5 and can be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or at the door.