Lumos performs enchanting concert experiences, paying homage to world famous artists.

Christ Church, which is based on Quay Road in Bridlington, is set to host an enchanting evening of Coldplay hits in November.

A Coldplay Candlelight Concert by Lumos Experiences will take place on Friday, November 7 between 7pm and 10pm.

They partner with spectacular locations and churches across the UK to deliver a concert experience ‘that is nothing short of magical’.

The Coldplay Candlelight Concert will be performed by a string trio, and there will be two sittings: the first from 7pm to 8pm and the second at 9pm to 10pm.

The list of songs will include List Of Songs: Clocks; Ever-glow; Paradise; Yellow; Magic; My Universe; Fix you; Sky Full of Stars; The Scientist and Viva La Vida.

Lumos, via its website, said: “Every venue we choose is handpicked for its character, charm, and atmosphere. Whether it’s a grand theatre, a hidden gem, or a historic church, the glow of thousands of candles turns it into a place where music feels truly magical.

"Our mission goes beyond music. Each month, we support a charity whose work makes the world brighter, from protecting animals to tackling global challenges. By joining us, you’re not only experiencing something beautiful, but also helping us make a difference.”

Visit tinyurl.com/stm2em6b to buy tickets and for further information.

Go to www.lumos-experiences.com to find out more about Lumos Experiences.