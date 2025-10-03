Christ Church’s Coldplay Candlelight Concert
A Coldplay Candlelight Concert by Lumos Experiences will take place on Friday, November 7 between 7pm and 10pm.
Lumos performs enchanting concert experiences, paying homage to world famous artists.
They partner with spectacular locations and churches across the UK to deliver a concert experience ‘that is nothing short of magical’.
The Coldplay Candlelight Concert will be performed by a string trio, and there will be two sittings: the first from 7pm to 8pm and the second at 9pm to 10pm.
The list of songs will include List Of Songs: Clocks; Ever-glow; Paradise; Yellow; Magic; My Universe; Fix you; Sky Full of Stars; The Scientist and Viva La Vida.
Lumos, via its website, said: “Every venue we choose is handpicked for its character, charm, and atmosphere. Whether it’s a grand theatre, a hidden gem, or a historic church, the glow of thousands of candles turns it into a place where music feels truly magical.
"Our mission goes beyond music. Each month, we support a charity whose work makes the world brighter, from protecting animals to tackling global challenges. By joining us, you’re not only experiencing something beautiful, but also helping us make a difference.”
Visit tinyurl.com/stm2em6b to buy tickets and for further information.
Go to www.lumos-experiences.com to find out more about Lumos Experiences.