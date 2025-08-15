It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens will be at the Bridlington Spa in October. Photo courtesy of David Nelson

Hit stage show ‘It’s a Beautiful Noise’ – a joyful celebration of the music and a tribute to Neil Diamond – is coming to the Bridlington Spa, on Saturday, October 25.

Starring Fisher Stevens and celebrating 10 years’ of touring to capacity crowds across the UK, the show is described as ‘a joyous homage’ to the prolific singer-songwriter.

It’s a Beautiful Noise brings to life Neil Diamond’s iconic songs: Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever in Blue Jeans, and many more hits.

Mr Stevens said: “It has been more than half a century since the release of the first hit single from an artist who has sold over 130 million albums.

“While Neil Diamond may have declared the end of his touring days, his star will continue to shine eternally.

“These songs have woven the soundtrack of our lives. It’s the teenage dream, and these dreams of youth remain constant fixtures on personal and radio playlists worldwide."

Mr Stevens promises theatregoers heartfelt renditions of all the biggest hits, including those featuring appearances from Lula and Barbra Streisand.

“It’s a Beautiful Noise with Fisher Stevens has been awesome, the reviews have been fantastic,” he said, “and performing the show at the Lyric Theatre, in London’s West End, was a dream come true, an amazing experience.”

To book your seats at It’s a Beautiful Noise visit the Bridlington Spa at bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258.