Sir Geoff Hurst will be at Bridlington Spa on Friday, December 12.

Sir Geoff Hurst, the striker who scored a hat-trick in England’s 1966 World Cup final against Germany in 1966, is heading to the Bridlington Spa.

He is now, sadly, the only player remaining from England’s greatest victory and this will be the last chance to see him close up and personal.

The‘Last Man Standing’ tour will be his farewell to adoring football fans, because at 83 (84 when he appears at the Spa in December) he has decided it’s time to call it a day regarding live theatre appearances.

Sir Geoff will be at Bridlington Spa on Friday, December 12, when he will deliver live, unfiltered conversation along with a special question and answer session.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for an unforgettable night in the company of a true footballing icon – this is more than just an event; it's a once in a lifetime experience for football fans, history buffs, and anyone who appreciates greatness.

“Sir Geoff will recount the untold stories behind England’s 1966 World Cup triumph, from the pressure of the pitch to the elation of lifting the trophy – all in his own words.

“Discover what it was really like to play alongside legends like Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton, and how the beautiful game has evolved over the decades.

“This is not a scripted talk. It will be a rare, candid look into the life of a sporting legend whose legacy still echoes around the world. Whether you watched the ’66 final or heard about it from your granddad, this evening will bring history to life in a way you've never experienced before.”

Ahead of his Bridlington Spa evening, we caught up with Sir Geoff to ask a few questions.

Q: What did it feel like to win the World Cup in 1966?

A: It’s hard to put the feeling into words especially in my case because I only made my debut in 1966 so it was all potentially overwhelming. I was young though and it all came so suddenly but I enjoyed it all.

Q: What was the feeling like amongst the general public after you won?

A: It was less of a major thing in the months after winning the World Cup. We were congratulated and it was obviously a great achievement. It’s become bigger and bigger with the passage of time because England haven’t won it subsequently.

Q: Which is your favourite goal in the final?

A: Everywhere I go I’m asked about the hat trick, it all passed in a blur at the time. I guess my second is best remembered for the accompanying controversy but I view them all as equal.

Q: Who was the best player you played with in your England career?

A: There were many, Bobby Charlton was immense. In the World Cup final Alan Ball was magnificent. He ran his heart out and he cared so much , his patriotism shone through. Jimmy Greaves was the best goal scorer in English history and a mate as well, obviously Martin Peters was my team mate for years and we had a great understanding on the pitch but overall MOORO, Bobby Moore would be the calming influence and overall leader and quality player that I would choose as the number one.

Q: Can England win the World Cup again?

A: We have had good chances to win it again especially in 1970, 1990, and obviously recently as well. I guess it’s surprising that we never won again but West Germany exacted revenge for our victory over and over again in subsequent years. I’m always cautiously optimistic when the World Cup comes around.

Q: Which team do you support?

A: West Ham are my team and always will be. However I live a long way from there so I only get there a couple of times per year.

Q. How did it feel when you were knighted?

A: Obviously it was an honour to be knighted. I don’t know what else to say about that other than I feel very privileged and to receive for winning something for England is even better.

Q: Where are your happiest memories from your playing days?

A: My favourite grounds were the old Wembley and Upton Park. Great atmospheres at both and many happy memories for me.

Q: What do you think of the huge amounts of money players are paid these days?

A: Wages have changed, I think I was on about £20 a week in the sixties but good luck to today’s players. They exist in a different world today but it’s a short career so let them enjoy it whilst they can.

Q: Why are you doing this theatre tour?

A: We’ve done over 150 shows since 2018 and had such a great time, we wanted to keep repeating the experience. It was great fun and really well received.

We are looking forward to getting out and about and meeting the fans of England and hopefully a few West Ham fans as well.

It’s always interesting to have a laugh with the people that have supported football for all these years.

Visit https://www.bridspa.com/ or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets, including VIP versions which include a private meet and greet with Sir Geoff.