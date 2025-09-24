Roll up!, roll up!, the louder the screams – the faster we go!

The very popular annual Bridlington Autumn Charter Funfair will be back in Bridlington later this month.

The event, which is held on Moorfield Car Park (postcode YO16 4LF), will officially open on Wednesday, October 22 at 5pm and runs until Sunday, October 26.

The opening will be attended by local dignitaries/councillors and members of the Yorkshire Showmen’s Guild before a packed few days’ entertainment gets underway.

People will get the chance to follow the dignitaries around the site at the opening and enjoy some free rides.

The fair is believed to be one of the oldest in the country and attracts thousands of people ready to enjoy the thrill of the rides.

There will be the usual entertainment and refreshments including rides for all the family (height restrictions may apply on some rides); various food and drink stalls to keep hunger at bay; prize stalls such as hook-a-duck and darts; and snacks such as candy floss, brandy snaps and toffee apples.

The opening times for this year’s fair are as follows:

Wednesday, October 22 – 5pm until late

Thursday, October 23 – 5pm until late

Friday, October 24 – 5pm until late

Saturday, October 25 – 1pm until late

Sunday, October 26 – 1pm to 7pm

A spokesperson from the Showmen’s Guild, which brings the attraction to Bridlington each year, said: “We can’t wait to welcome residents and visitors to the fair. It is always a highlight of the calendar with plenty to do for all the family.

"There’s a wide range of rides to suit every taste and lots of tastes to keep people going throughout each day via the food and drinks stalls.

"The various stalls will offer visitors the chance to test their skills and try their luck to win one of the many, many fantastic prizes up for grabs.

"At the end of the night you can walk home with some candy floss, toffee apples or brandy snaps.”