The Hobby Horse and Hounds Fun Day will take place at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Sunday, September 28.

Jump to it! at Sewerby Hall and Gardens and enjoy a brand new Hobby Horse and Hounds Fun Day.

Taking place this Sunday (September 28), this joyful event will feature a couple of crowd-pleasing favourites to keep the whole family entertained.

One of the exciting activities on offer is the Hobby Horse Obstacle Course:

Visitors will have the option to take part in the Hobby Horse Obstacle Course, with the option to bring their own hobby horse or borrow one from the team. Fancy dress is encouraged and all participants will receive a rosette for their efforts.

Event categories for the Hobby Horse Obstacle Course are as follows:

•10:30am – 11:45am, 20cm maximum height.

•12pm – 1:15pm, 40cm maximum height

•1:30pm – 2:45pm, 60cm maximum height

•3pm – 4pm, 40cm maximum height, accumulator course challenges participants to complete the challenge in under two minutes.

The minimum age for participants is three years, however an area for under three’s will be provided.

The entry fee will be £3 per person plus standard admission charges to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The second thrilling activity is the Dog Agility Course:

All dogs are welcome at the fun and friendly Dog Agility Course and there will be a treat for every participant.

The course will be open between 10am and 4pm and visitors will be able to sign their pooches up on the day.

The entry fee for this event will be £3 per dog, plus standard admission charges to Sewerby Hall and Gardens for each person.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This unique event brings something new and exciting to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

“Whether people are wanting to come along and take part in the activities or simply enjoy the spectacle, this event will provide fun, laughter and a wonderful day out for all the family.”