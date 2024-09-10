Enjoy sunny Scarborough in South Cliff Gardens and raise awareness of dementia

Dementia is a set of symptoms caused by diseases of the brain. There are over 100 different types of dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common one. The symptoms of dementia may include memory loss, confusion and difficulty concentrating.

Dementia Forward is here because more than 50% of the UK public has been affected by dementia.

We are North Yorkshire’s leading support charity for people living with and affected by dementia, providing a lifeline to over 4,000 people, through our local helpline, dementia specialist support team and community wellbeing services.

Please get in touch for more information:

Contact number: 03300 578592 Email: [email protected]

Website: www.dementiaforward.org.uk