Enjoy sunny Scarborough in South Cliff Gardens and raise awareness of dementia
Dementia affects nearly 1 million people in the UK and North Yorkshire charity Dementia Forward supports over 9,500 people. As Head of Community Operations Debby Lennox explains, ‘dementia is something which in some way impacts over 50% of the UK population, yet there is still so much work to do to raise awareness and remove stigma. It is vital that we talk about dementia, so that people know where to turn and how to access the support they need. We hope this walk will be an opportunity to gather people together and get that conversation going.’
We are delighted to be returning to South Cliff Gardens for Dementia Forward’s 2nd annual Awareness Walk. Last year, following consultation with the Coastal Dementia Pals group, facilitated by Dementia Forward’s Support Advisor Irene Jervis, an accessible pathway has been created through the gardens. So it is fitting that this will be the route for the Awareness Walk.
Everyone is welcome to come and join in the walk. Registration is from 10.30am, at the Beeforth’s Hive Community Hub, ready to start the walk at 11am. The Charity is asking for a suggested donation of £5, which includes a yellow t-shirt - they are hoping to see a sea of yellow flood the gardens. For more information and sponsorship forms, call 01765 601224 or email [email protected].
For support and advice, please call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592 or email [email protected].
This event has kindly been sponsored by Promedica24 who provide live-in care to those in North Yorkshire and further afield. Gary Derbyshire, North Yorkshire’s Regional Partner, says ‘Promedica24 are very pleased to support Dementia Forward and the great work that they do. I am looking forward to joining the team on the sponsored walk that will help to raise funds to help them in their efforts’. To contact Gary Derbyshire, call 01254 375023 or email [email protected].
Dementia is a set of symptoms caused by diseases of the brain. There are over 100 different types of dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common one. The symptoms of dementia may include memory loss, confusion and difficulty concentrating.
Dementia Forward is here because more than 50% of the UK public has been affected by dementia.
We are North Yorkshire’s leading support charity for people living with and affected by dementia, providing a lifeline to over 4,000 people, through our local helpline, dementia specialist support team and community wellbeing services.
Please get in touch for more information:
Contact number: 03300 578592 Email: [email protected]
Website: www.dementiaforward.org.uk
